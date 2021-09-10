Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

KLTR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

