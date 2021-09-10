Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 23,532 shares.The stock last traded at $30.95 and had previously closed at $31.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $661.80 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.