Katalyo (KTLYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $114,857.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $114,857.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00125467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00180858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,530.97 or 0.99621265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.39 or 0.07157762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00897705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.