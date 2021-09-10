Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $569.62 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $569.62 million and approximately $129.61 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00013718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 144,154,866 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

