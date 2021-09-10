KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.45

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 109841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get KDDI alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.