Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kearny Financial worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $175,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

