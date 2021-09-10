Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Hits $91.76 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $458.80 or 0.01010398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $91.76 million and $276.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043012 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars.

