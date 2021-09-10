Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49.

NYSE:K traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $62.87. 80,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

