Kenneth Michael Reali Purchases 1,800 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $848.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

