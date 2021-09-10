KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $27,473.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00127206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00187682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.60 or 0.07355342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.60 or 1.00399951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00860446 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

