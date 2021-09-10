KeyFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,834.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.04 million and $8,834.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00179351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.29 or 1.00109302 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.85 or 0.07063119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00838905 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

