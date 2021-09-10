Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,491 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 777% compared to the typical volume of 512 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 16,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

