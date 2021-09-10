KickToken (KICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. KickToken has a total market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00160532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042488 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,492,967,333 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.