Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $456,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $24.74 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

