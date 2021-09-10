Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) is Nuance Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 4.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Kimberly-Clark worth $226,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.