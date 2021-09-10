Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNTE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of KNTE opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $982.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

