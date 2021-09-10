Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.23

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.26, with a volume of 1839740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Cormark decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

