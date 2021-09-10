Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 50,000,088 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,232. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

