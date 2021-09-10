KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $4.44. KLA posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $347.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day moving average is $319.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

