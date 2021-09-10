Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $135.84 million and $1.86 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00184447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,242.96 or 0.99924257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.60 or 0.07079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00848684 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

