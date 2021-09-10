Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 39,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 60,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.60.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.