Knuff & Co LLC Buys 308 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MELI traded up $28.21 on Friday, hitting $1,911.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,268. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,668.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,710.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,563.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

