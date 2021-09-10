Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

