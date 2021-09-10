KOK (KOK) Achieves Market Cap of $265.87 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $265.87 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00005527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042469 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.