Komodo (KMD) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $138.12 million and $6.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00283519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00144948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00174611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000166 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,687,007 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

