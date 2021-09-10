Komodo Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $140.89 million and $7.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00294327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00147534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.00180154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000172 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,637,357 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.