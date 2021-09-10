Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. 53,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 710,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

