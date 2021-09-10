Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as low as C$0.23. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 64,909 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.73 million and a PE ratio of -32.86.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

