Kryll Market Capitalization Tops $8.61 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $45,126.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00160059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,751,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.