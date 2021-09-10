Kuai Token (KT) Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $33.08 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00042452 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,103 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

