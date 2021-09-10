Kusama Trading Down 3.3% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $528.94 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $389.04 or 0.00855672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

