Kuverit (KUV) Market Cap Achieves $338,634.28

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $338,634.28 and $14.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00058735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

