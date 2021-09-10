KZ Cash (KZC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 281.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 255.6% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $5,027.94 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001760 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038499 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.33 or 0.01078916 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

