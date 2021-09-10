L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) Shares Up 0.1%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. 17,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 44,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

