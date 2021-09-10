L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 713,571 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 713,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,870,983.16 ($1,336,416.54).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Raphael Lamm acquired 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38).

On Monday, July 26th, Raphael Lamm purchased 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is 7.26%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

