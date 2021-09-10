L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $63,774,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.