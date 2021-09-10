LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Cap of $29.26 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00180722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,526.22 or 0.99790341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.68 or 0.07169096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00898309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.