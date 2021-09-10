Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 7.9% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $16.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,878. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $611.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

