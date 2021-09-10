Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $390,815.28 and $211,293.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.