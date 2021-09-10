Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Landstar System by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Landstar System by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

