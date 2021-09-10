LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Shares Up 5.6%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 2,427,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 551,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTMAQ. raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.72.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.