Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $1,132,750.22 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $4,123.40.
- On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $248,386.05.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.
- On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.
- On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.
- On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.
LEGH traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,011. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
