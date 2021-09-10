Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $1,132,750.22 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $4,123.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

LEGH traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,011. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

