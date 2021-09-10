Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

