Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Trading Down 7.2%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.40 and last traded at $124.40. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($135.29) to €120.00 ($141.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20.

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

