Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 20,795 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,145. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

