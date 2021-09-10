Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 8,942 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. 41,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

