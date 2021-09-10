Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 10,232 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.56% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.