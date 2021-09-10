Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 138.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.97. 32,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,608. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

