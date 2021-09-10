Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 117.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 720,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,544 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

