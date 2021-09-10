Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $754.84. 367,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. The company has a market cap of $747.30 billion, a PE ratio of 395.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

